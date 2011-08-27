Which brings us to the politicians. Americans can be forgiven if they have never heard of Roger Helmer, since few Englishmen have either. He’s a Tory Member of the European Parliament at Strasbourg, although also a passionate Europhobe who wants the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, and it’s true enough that the corrupt, self-important and redundant “parliament” to which he belongs is the worst possible advertisement for the EU. His tweeted response to events at home was straight from the shoulder: “Time to get tough. Bring in the army. Shoot the rioters.”

That was a little too strong for the leader of Helmer’s party, but Cameron has gone to some lengths to acquit himself of any charge of soppy liberalism. He flew back from holiday in Tuscany to say that the riots were “criminality, pure and simple.” (That last is one of his favorite phrases, used over and again; he forgets the exchange in The Importance of Being Earnest when Jack says, “That, my dear Algy, is the whole truth pure and simple,” and Algernon replies, “The truth is rarely pure and never simple.”)

Further blame was laid by Cameron on the “twisted” Human Rights Act, one favorite target of the Tories, as well as another, “the health and safety culture.” Cameron listed the “children without fathers; schools without discipline; reward without effort; crime without punishment; rights without responsibilities; communities without control.”

All of which presented Ed Miliband with a problem. As leader of a Labor party which at least ostensibly stands on the left, he doesn’t want to sneer at the poor, but nor does he want to be identified with lawless violence. He resorted to calling for an inquiry, and said that to dismiss the riots off as no more than crime “would not get to the root of the problem.”

Banal as that might sound, at least Miliband was brave enough not to join Cameron’s disgraceful demand for tougher sentences for the rioters. This is unconstitutional, pure and simple, as the prime minister might say: Parliament passes laws, the courts interpret them and impose punishment free from the executive branch of government.

Alas, some courts needed no encouragement to pass monstrous and downright ridiculous sentences. Two young fools who hadn’t taken part in the riots, but had used Facebook to egg them on, were imprisoned for four years, and a young mother who had also stayed indoors but accepted a piece of looted clothing was given five months (almost immediately overturned on appeal).

So nobody knows anything, and that includes the Prince of Wales—who inimitably chipped in to say, “I do think half of the problem is that people join gangs as a cry for help”—as well as Blair. He almost made a good argument when he said that Cameron should not bloviate about “moral decline.” And he claimed that today’s younger generation was “a) more respectable b) more responsible and c) more hardworking than mine was.”

Even if that were so, there’s a problem for Blair and his Labor successors. Tens of thousands of violently destructive rioters and looters were an all-too visible fact. Another fact is demographic. By far the largest age-group of rioters, over 70 percent, were between 18 and 24. An English 18-year-old today spent his formative years, from four to 14, under the prime ministership of one Tony Blair.

Or to put it another way, they are all right, and they are all wrong. Yes, of course, there was a horrible and frightening breakdown of law and order. Yes, the rioters are lawless louts with no moral sense. Yes, many of them have grown up in dysfunctional families or none, and with few material advantages (although 54 years after Sondheim’s lyric-writing debut in West Side Story, “I’m depraved ’cause I’m deprived” is beginning to wear a little thin). And yes, there are usually “root causes” of anything, from communism to fascism to suicide bombings, though that doesn’t get us much further.

Having endured all this long enough, it occurred to me that there might actually be some words of value that could illuminate these events and go beyond sterile name-calling. Try this: “The central conservative truth is that it is culture, not politics, that determines the success of a society. The central liberal truth is that politics can change a culture and save it from itself.” But that was said by Daniel Patrick Moynihan, a long way away, and a long time before 2011, or even 1981.

Geoffrey Wheatcroft is the author of The Strange Death of Tory England and Yo, Blair!