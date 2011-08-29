Ham: Won't you join us, Bart?

Bart: [looks around] Uh...I guess so.

Database: As the first student at Springfield Elementary to discover a

comet, we're very proud to make you a member of our very select group. Welcome to Super Friends.

Bart: Huh?

Kids: Welcome, Super Friend

Ham: I am called Ham, because I enjoy ham radio. This is Email...Cosine...Report Card...Database...and Lisa.Your nickname will be Cosmos.

Bart: [finishing a mouthful hurriedly] Well, I'm done eating.

Goodbye.



Today, that joke would be moot -- not only the particular gag that only geeks use email but also, I'd argue, the general premise that only geeks understand technology. Mastery of a wide array of gadgets is de rigueur among the younger generation, making it almost impossible for them to imagine that mastery of some other set of devices is uncool. "Nerd" has almost totally lost its stigma. A nerd is simply an enthusiast. One can be almost any kind of nerd -- even a professional football player describing himself as a football nerd, a term that, twenty-five years ago, would have made no sense.

This is, I think, one of the salutary trends in American culture.