is all out of them:

wind, kindness, cruelty,

all done, left behind,

when they must be changed

and cannot remember

who chose to soil us,

who makes us clean.

At the heart of these early poems, I find (among other things) Moss’s traumatic reading of Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra, with its vision of prodigiously fertile slime, the internalized yet alienable god, performative love, and larger-than-life self-consuming passions—all more dangerous and sublime than the sensitive young poet can bear. And so, in his deliriously ambitious sequence of verse-speeches, “Along the Tiber: A Commentary,” spoken by characters from Shakespeare’s play, Moss revises Shakespeare by contracting his vision. Moss’s Antony and Cleopatra are greatly diminished. His Enobarbus, against Shakespeare’s Antony, declares, “I am a soldier, will not give up my sword for mystery,” presumably the mystery of Cleopatra’s erotic vortex into which Antony is sucked. And “when Antony touches [Cleopatra’s] shoulder,” Moss’s desirous Enobarbus “feel[s] useless flesh about [his] face,” as if desire impeded devalues flesh as the medium of desire. Of course, for Moss-as-ascetic, desire is always impeded, never satisfied, and so flesh is always useless. So the young poet can say absolutely in another poem that “Flesh is a ghost, inarticulate.” But while Moss’s identification of flesh and ghost in this line suggests that the flesh is already dead in that it cannot speak, the identification also anticipates a reversal in his poetics.

If the poet is imaginatively evicted from his body, where is he to live? The maturing Moss answers this question by moving outward, into the civic universe, the body politic, amongst men and women in the world. It is this sociality that characterizes Moss’s second period, spanning (again, roughly) from The Intelligence of Clouds (1989) to his newest collection. His personal crises are absorbed by public subjects: he talks with and about his fellow poets and friends, their deaths, about his international travels, Osama bin Laden and Saddam Hussein, paintings by the Old Masters. His art becomes explicitly dialogic.

Moreover, the religious crisis of “Two Fishermen” is largely resolved (or repressed) as Moss reintegrates himself into his most immediate community—the Jewish family of which he is part. “I have come to Jerusalem,” he says in a later poem, “because I have a right to,” and from there he imagines a scene of reunion in which he and his grandmother, his dead mother, and his dead father “spoke of what was new” (just as the poet does in his later poems), and in which Moss is called “only by [his] secret name,” a reference to God’s secret name in the Jewish tradition. Correlatively, as the poet is reintegrated into the world, his style becomes more discursive, more self-explanatory, louder. It might be said, for instance, that “I Have Come to Jerusalem” is more naively allegorical than “Two Fishermen”, in that the poem does not destabilize the meaning of its figure, nor does it ironize its own genre. And as Moss gets louder, his prayers more and more give way to half-jokes and half-prophecies.

So the cloistered ascetic becomes the social satyr, Moss’s personal symbol for “public art,” happy sensuousness and even sensuality, an affirmation of life despite life’s pain. Moss can now make what he earlier calls the archetypal “green, that old anarchy” of natural chaos, into the “paradise” of “A Satyr’s Complaint.” He does not break from tradition so much as he vents asocial tendencies through the creative act (Moss-as-satyr likes to imagine himself in public with an “erect penis”), done in an effort to render tradition bearable again. Following the tragedies of his early period, Moss’s later period might itself be thought of as a kind of tragicomic satyr play.

A part of the pleasure of reading God Breaketh Not All Men’s Hearts Alike is tracing its poet’s maturation and development. The young man who says that “flesh is a ghost” is corrected by his older self: no, the later Moss thinks, flesh is not some impoverished state of being to be negated—it is the common denominator of our humanity, of human society. Indeed, Moss says, “the greatest poem is the human nervous system,” where flesh is reinscribed as spirit. And unlike Byron, whose nihilistic satire reveals the nothingness behind its tragic backdrop, Moss has faith that his satire specifically and his poetry generally reveal the love—of, for, and by the flesh—that is the first cause of this universe and at the universe’s core. “There was never/ a race of Gods at all until love/ stirred the universe into being,” Moss says in the early “The Lesson of the Birds”; that “the world is not all love,” Moss later concedes, is “tragic news,” but also the fountainhead of our capacity for self-creation: “To be human is not human./ We must learn to choose the better part of human.” The last line of this epigram seems self-evident, but it is complicated by the hard-won paradox that precedes it, a paradox that Moss has been writing around over the course of his lifetime in poetry.

And yet, despite his social poetics, Moss is not a widely read American poet. He is instead “American poetry’s best-kept secret” as John Ashbery says. I suspect this is the case for no other reason than that he fell outside the compass of his time’s tastes. Instead of excavating the self, as his contemporaries working in the confessional or Freudian lyric did, or picking up where the New American poets left off, Moss attempted to keep the age-old argument with God relevant, to be a public spokesperson of sorts, a poet of myths and allegories who moved away from subtlety and complexity to archaisms and primitiveness. We would do well to remember that Shakespeare himself likewise made this move in his late romances, as Northrop Frye observes, and that such a move is not to be faulted in and of itself. At his worst Moss is too discursive, too prosaic, so that his symbols lose emotional resonance and act as mere substitutes for thoughts and ideas. Sometimes Moss’s recourse to the tradition of myth and naïve allegory is also superficial or silly. But at his best the poet transcends himself, is “barely a ghost in [his] own poem,” as he puts it, and gives us a tingle of the universal love he sings. And it is for his power to give us this tingle that Moss is, at last, a secret better told than kept.

Joshua Wilson is a student at Harvard College, and a former literary intern at The New Republic.