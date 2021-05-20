Magnified Impotence

The “hint of splendor” brings one to the theatre itself; it lures one into an atmosphere of glare and glitter and bounce and style—as “style” is conceived by people who find in the more vulgar aspects of the eighteenth century the mirror of their inmost hopes and desires. Mr. Albee set a pattern for this kind of decoration in his huge Brooklyn vaudeville palace: the Paramount has reproduced the lofty ceilings, the vast lounges, the carpets of such heavy ply that one is tempted to walk barefoot; and it has gone Mr. Albee one better in that, while his Brooklyn theatre has reproductions of favorite Louvre postcard pictures, in the Paramount there are, if I am not mistaken, some firsthand Academy masterpieces, which harmonize in every way with the decorative effect. Great columns of almost marble: small panels of almost art: infinite lengths of carpet—these things excite the popular Ahs! and Ohs! It is the grandeur of a Flatbush sunparlor, enlarged a thousand diameters.

But people want magnificence and glitter, too? I do not object, even to the glitter. What is wrong about the decorations in the Paramount Theatre is that this is, so to speak, such dull glitter. In Los Angeles there is a much more riotously vulgar movie theatre, vastly glittering, too: but the effects have not been achieved through tedious decorative clichés, and with all its sentimentality, the western theatre has also a little of the life and inevitable modernity of the movie—a trivial and sentimental art, no doubt, at present, but not without an occasional gleam of aesthetic aptitude, or at worst, comic relief. There was no glimmer in the designer’s mind, apparently, that a place of amusement could he handled in an amusing way. The decoration was achieved by formula: standard sample number so-and-so: so many dozen crystals, so many pounds of gilt, all according to specifications for sumptuousness, luxury, beauty, grandeur, warranted not to fail—see Mr. Albee.

Ah! these decorations will not fail. To a generation thoroughly schooled in “art appreciation” by the art museum, the school, the woman’s club, the Sunday supplement, the style of the Paramount decorations will seem a true and beautiful thing: they will remember Versailles and the Hall of Mirrors, they will think of the Opera House in Paris—so near to the American Express Company—they will think of the Louvre itself, perhaps, and feel that America is a very wonderful place. Is there any elegance or beauty that we cannot have, now that we can so eminently pay for it? I believe that a fine and modern scheme of decoration might have caused appreciative gasps, too, if the money spent on it were well advertised in advance: but that would have demanded a little talent in the architect’s office—and besides, it would have wasted hours and hours of certified art appreciation. The Paramount directors have in fact performed a service by providing this particular historical brand of magnificence. It remains for them to perform one more public benefit. They should borrow the Stuart Collection at the Public Library on permanent loan, and give these pictures the sort of setting they need.