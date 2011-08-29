The latest wave of 2010 Census data, released this week, confirms what earlier surveys have strongly hinted: Virtually half of recent births in the U.S. are minorities. We are becoming a more globalized nation than most Americans have ever experienced. This great demographic change has potential long term benefits for our economic competitiveness in the international marketplace. But these changes, coming so quickly and evolving from the “bottom up” of our age structure, may exacerbate existing cultural generation gaps, as older largely white generations may be slow to recognize the promise of this change.

The new Census results show 49.8 percent of infants under age 1 are members of a racial or ethnic minority--up from 42.4 percent in 2000. Given this trajectory, and the fact that the Census was taken well over a year ago, it is almost certain we have now “tipped” racially and more than half of all national births are minorities. More than a quarter of infants are Hispanic. Blacks and Asians comprise 13.6 and 4.2 percent, respectively. Nearly one in 20 births were reported to be two or more races.

The geography of this change is important. Our larger, most urbanized states--magnets for immigrants and “new minorities” as well as major settlements for blacks--are leading the way toward this transformation. Minority infants now represent the majority of births in 14 states, up from seven in 2000; the newest ones include New York, New Jersey, and Florida (see this table). California and Texas had already reached this status, and Illinois just missed it.

Yet the new Census shows a spread well beyond these areas (see map). Minorities now comprise at least 40 percent of infants in more than half of all states, with the white share of infants declining in all of them, with the exception of the District of Columbia. Especially large minority gains occurred in New England states, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, as well as rapidly growing states like Florida, Nevada, and Georgia.