Republicans continue to tout deficit reduction in the form of dramatic, immediate spending cuts as the best way to boost the economy. But with President Obama set to introduce a new jobs agenda after Labor Day, Republicans are now signaling they want to do something else, as well: Get rid of regulations.



In a new memo released on Monday, House Majority Leader Eric Cantor produced a list of "Top 10 Job-Destroying Regulations," including new rules on pollution, labor organizing, and health insurance. This fall, Cantor said, his caucus will hold separate votes on repealing each one of them.

This impulse is not new: Republicans have been waging an all-out assault on regulation at least since the Reagan era. But they've been talking about it a lot more in just the last few weeks. Senator John Barrasso, for example, has been promoting a new Senate Republican Conference report that purports to show how one month’s worth of regulations (July’s) have imposed more than $9 billion in new costs on the economy. "Republicans will continue to hold the White House accountable for relentlessly rolling out more red tape that strangles America’s job creators," Barrasso has said.

Regulation is a complex topic, one that economists and other experts have been debating for a very long time. Whether you think a particular regulation is really “destroying jobs” will depend a great deal on which regulation you have in mind, which experts you believe, and which variables you are willing to throw into the mix. But critics of regulation tend to offer a particularly one-sided argument that looks only at costs, with no consideration of possible benefits. As economist and writer Joel Waldfogel notes, "For the most part, the people who study regulation are the people who quantify it and say what it costs us. But in some ways, that's the wrong question. ... Instead, you also want to say what are the ill effects of not regulating?"