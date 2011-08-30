Another major advantage Libya has over, say, Iraq, is that Libyans now have a healthy relationship with the international community. Their dictator was not toppled by a foreign invader; notwithstanding the help from NATO, they own their revolution, and feel responsible for their future, instead of dependent on a foreign savior. At the same time, most are grateful that the United States, the Europeans, and certain Arab countries helped them in their struggle. This means that outsiders can exercise constructive influence in the critical months ahead.

Libyans do not want, and probably will not need, foreign troops keeping the peace on their soil. But they might welcome, and probably do need, help from the United Nations and other international institutions to organize elections, train police, and monitor respect for human rights, especially in areas where political or tribal tensions are likely. The Obama administration and its NATO allies should be as generous in providing such assistance as they are vigilant in holding Libya’s new leaders to their pledges.

To state that Libya’s future remains uncertain is to state the obvious. And one must also acknowledge that Libyans paid a steep price for their liberation. But once they rose up and Qaddafi tried to crush them by force, their drama was bound to end violently. The question was whether the ending would give Libyans a chance to build a better country, or leave Qaddafi in place after a bloodbath. It is hard to look at the scenes of surviving prisoners being freed from Qaddafi’s unimaginably cruel dungeons and conceive of a possible outcome that would be better at this moment. Let’s be grateful for it, and then help and prod Libya’s leaders to at least come close to living up to the values that triumphed in Tripoli last week.

WHATEVER HAPPENS IN LIBYA during the months to come, there is the remaining question of whether the rebels’ victory tells us anything about the rest of the Middle East or the world. At one level, I think it would be a mistake to extrapolate too much from the Libyan rebels’ success. The roots of Libya’s revolt were unique, as were the conditions that led NATO to conclude that it should—and could—intervene. Events in Syria and Bahrain and Yemen, not to mention China and Burma and Cuba, will still play out on their own terms. Nor will any grand theory of Western intervention to stop atrocities emerge from Libya. The Obama administration’s reluctance to articulate one is based not just on a desire to maintain U.S. flexibility, but on the correct realization that similar intervention would not be possible, effective, or welcome everywhere.

That said, the Libyan experience does teach us something about the inherent fragility of oppressive regimes, and about the danger of basing foreign policy on the assumption that they will last. On the night the opposition entered Tripoli, a friend in the Obama administration emailed me this line from Gandhi: “There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible, but in the end they always fall. Think of it—always.” I thought: No respectable foreign policy analyst would be caught dead quoting such a line at a Washington think tank meeting. But as an explanation of what has happened in Libya, and might happen in Syria and plenty of other places where the stirrings of revolt are not yet apparent, it was a more precise and realistic statement than most commentary I have heard in the last few months. Tyrants rule by force and by fear. Force and fear produce obedience in the short term, but ultimately revulsion and resistance. Resistance can be broken, as it was during Iran’s Green Revolution. But the violence required to do so generates even more revulsion and resistance, until, eventually, force and fear are overcome.

Most Middle East experts, accustomed to the region as it was, have found it hard to come to terms with what it has become. Few believed that a popular movement could ever overthrow a dictatorship in the region, or that such movements would organize themselves largely around secular, democratic principles, or that they would welcome the support of the West. In Libya, whose people were isolated for so long from the outside world, and seemed so passive in the face of oppression, such developments seemed particularly unlikely. Yet, as it turned out, Libyans didn’t want to live in a state of unfreedom and indignity forever, any more than people anywhere else do. Will Western policymakers understand that the same may prove true of North Koreans, or Chinese, or Uzbeks, or Saudis? Or will they remain true to form, and be taken by surprise again?

Tom Malinowski is the Washington director of Human Rights Watch.