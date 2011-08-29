Guest post by Andre M. Perry

Cities’ abilities to be resilient in the face of disasters will be the primary determinant of whether they retain their population. From New Orleans to various cities in the Middle East to London; major disasters are prone to occur in urban areas because of their inequitable pasts. However, city resiliency and their consequent future success will be based on how equitable they become before and after major crisis events.

By 2050, most of the world’s population will live in urban areas. The majority of those residents will be people of color. Unfortunately, the new majority may not have sustaining shares of power, wealth, and political control if capacity is not built to realize those community ideals. New Orleans has lived with economic and social disparities for decades and survived in spite of these differences as well as debilitating disasters. However, New Orleans will become a mere tourist site for viewing cultural artifacts if we don’t create more equitable environments for underserved populations.