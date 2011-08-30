With job creation and the renewal of the moribund housing sector increasingly now at crisis levels of urgency, there seems to be a renewed push in Washington to inject new life into the Property Assessed Clean Energy Program (PACE) -- a program that some had given up for dead after the Federal Housing Finance Authority created a major implementation hurdle last year.

The newly introduced PACE Assessment Protection Act (H.R. 2599), which already has bipartisan support and endorsement from many organizations, provides at least a ray of hope that there might be a chance that PACE can become an important tool to boost job creation and economic growth in the residential clean energy market.

PACE really took off in 2009 and 2010 when many states passed PACE-enabling legislation. PACE programs are now authorized in 27 states and the District of Columbia allowing their local governments to provide energy retrofits to property owners in a defined financing district or geographic area and be repaid via assessments on the properties. Most of these programs have focused on the residential sector and include a lien on the property that is often senior to the existing mortgage.

However, just as PACE was gathering momentum with other states expressing interest in it, the FHFA declared in July 2010 that PACE programs with first liens posed risk management challenges for lenders, servicers, and mortgage securities investors. FHFA instructed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to restrict the kind of loans that homeowners can get if they live in a PACE-designated area.