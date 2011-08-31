The 1997 Balanced Budget Act is one of the great propaganda coups in the history of American governance. It is remembered today fondly by right and left as the hallmark of a bygone era of bipartisan cooperation, when the two parties came together in the spirit of shared sacrifice in order to secure a balanced budget. Here's Matthew Yglesias noting how the law "managed to raise revenue." Here are conservatives like Keith Hennessey and Paul Ryan holding it up as a case of the government cutting taxes and balancing the budget.

What really happened in 1997? What happened is that deficits had been rapidly disappearing, as a result both of fast growth and of 1990 and 1993 laws that raised taxes and cut spending. By 1997, it was apparent the budget would be balanced the following year. Both President Clinton and Congress recognized an opportunity to take credit for this development by passing a law called the "Balanced Budget Act."

The resulting agreement cut payments to Medicare providers, and divvied up the proceeds between a new childrens' health insurance program (for Democrats) and a capital gains tax cut (for Republicans.) It also imposed budget caps, which means a generalized promise to reduce domestic spending programs without specifying where the cuts will occur and which, naturally, was ignored.