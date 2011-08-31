It is a mistake to imagine that diplomats are simply passive participants in world events, or to suppose that any reasonably intelligent person would be qualified to do their jobs. Members of the American Foreign Service have deep experience in the regions where they serve, are conversant in foreign languages, and are well-qualified to interpret fast-moving and confusing events. And they are trained to do their jobs even when the stakes are high. The Secretary of State and the President rely on their judgment in situations where information is scarce and conditions are changing every hour. In the midst of such chaos and uncertainty, they must provide their best opinions and advice, clearly and concisely, about the murkiest of situations. And they must have the confidence and judgment to develop and enact new policies when that is what circumstances demand.

In that way, Ford’s clear-eyed diplomacy is the essence of what the American people should expect of their public servants. As the situation in Syria has deteriorated, he has changed the tenor and substance of his diplomacy, keeping his sights firmly on U.S. interests the entire time. In July, he publicly travelled to Hama, a center of Syrian protest, delivering a powerful statement of how the United States views the Syrian authorities’ violent suppression of its people. More recently, fed up with the Syrian government’s refusal to let any American Embassy official travel outside the capital, Ford visited Jassem, another center of protest about 70 kilometers south of Damascus, without either notifying in advance or seeking the permission of the Syrian government.

Will these visits make Assad’s government less authoritarian and more responsive to international calls to treat its people decently? Probably not, but no one should disregard their efficacy. His gestures spoke volumes. Such symbolic acts are far more eloquent and effective than any amount of bluster and evanescent “lines in the sand” that the next tide will wash away.

Through his simple but bold acts, Ford clearly signaled that the United States will not remain silent while Bashar Assad’s government murders its own people. The message to the authorities in Damascus—and to all Syrians—is clear: “As American Ambassador to Syria, I am prepared to engage with that nation’s government. If it is not interested in discussion, however, I am also prepared, to act in pursuit of American national interests and show support for those seeking their universal rights.” It is a message that has not wavered for all the attacks that Ford and his embassy have faced in its wake from pro-Assad demonstrators.

One could only wish that members of Congress would acquit themselves with as much diligence and professionalism as Ford has these past several months. Unfortunately, the ambassador’s own dealings with Washington suggest that is unlikely. Ford, a career Foreign Service Officer, Arabic speaker, and veteran of service in Iraq and Algeria, is present in Syria thanks only to a 2010 recess appointment from the president. A year earlier the Senate had failed to confirm him as ambassador, slighting both the importance of his posting, and his fitness for it. It’s unclear how the Senate will decide when it has another chance to confirm him in the current session.