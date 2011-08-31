My 4-year-old daughter started pre-kindergarten at a new school this past week. It was exciting and different for her, but at the same time, sort of old hat. Because both her mom and I work full-time, she’s been in some sort of institutional setting every weekday since she was 3 months old. That means for nearly two-thirds of her days on Earth, our daughter has been entrusted to someone else’s care.

For all that, I admit to not knowing a great deal about the educational and experience backgrounds of the teachers who have minded Erica over the past three-plus years. I have largely trusted her care-giving organizations (mainly Bright Horizons and D.C. Public Schools) to retain qualified early childhood professionals who will promote her social and intellectual development. As far as I can tell, so far, so good.

But perhaps we’ve been lucky. From in-home care, to Head Start, to community nursery schools, to corporate-sponsored day care centers, to state-provided pre-kindergarten, early childhood education is a highly uneven field. As Sara Mead and Kevin Carey describe in a new paper for Brookings, average pay for preschool teachers is quite low (about $24,000), in part reflecting (and contributing to) the low quality of education provided in much of the sector. This is particularly problematic, as low-quality early education will do little to help narrow, and could even exacerbate, the cognitive gaps that separate kids by race and income when they begin kindergarten.

Some in the field have responded to these challenges by calling for preschool teachers to become more like K-12 teachers, earning bachelor’s degrees and corresponding state certification. This, they argue, would boost quality and pay in the sector.