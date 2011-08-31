Tripoli—Just outside the Libyan capital of Tripoli among the palm trees and sand dunes of the town of Tajura, rebels are still actively searching for the chief aides of former dictator Muammar al-Qaddafi. Along the way, they are discovering more about why Libya's remaining pro-Qaddafi networks have proven so resilient.

A few days ago, they stormed the house of Colonel Shu’ayb al-Firjani, a key Qaddafi lieutenant. The treasure trove of documents, family albums and bank statements provide insight not only into Qaddafi’s reliance on paramilitary units to buttress his rule, but also the extent of corruption and nepotism that his regime indulged in.

Al-Firjani’s career was forged on a path parallel to Libya’s official state institutions. Qaddafi had distrusted his official armed forces ever since their dismal performance in Libya’s war with Chad between 1978 and 1987. He announced their dissolution in 1993, and again in 1995, in favor of popular militias. When eastern Libyan Islamists mounted an uprising in the late 1990s, Qaddafi depended on paramilitary units like the Republican Guard and Revolutionary Committees to quell the rebellion, rather than entrust the mission to army brigades whose loyalty he doubted. His misgivings about their fealty were so deep that it was rumored that he imported Serbian pilots to bomb the mountainous area south of Darna.

But following a series of coup attempts in the 1990’s, Qaddafi increasingly relied on members of his own tribe to protect his regime from internal threats. One of those men was al-Firjani—a member not only of Qaddafi’s own Qaddadfa tribe, he also belongs to the former leader’s subclan, al-Qahus. This close kinship with Qaddafi explains his ascent to such a senior position.