If the council's ties to the majority of the nation seem thin, that's because they are. Over the course of the six month rebellion, NTC members have worked hard to establish roots and develop relationships in eastern cities such as Benghazi. But in Tripoli and other western towns that remained under Qaddafi’s dominion until the rebels recently liberated them, the NTC was not able to make any inroads at all. As a result, the capital’s residents know almost nothing about the politicians who are now governing and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future (at the least, until the elections scheduled to be held eight months from now). Residents of Tripoli are fascinated by committee that has assumed control of the country, but their information about it is drawn straight from reports and talk shows on pan-Arab news channels like al-Jazeera and al-Arabiyya rather than from the longstanding grassroots debates in pre-revolutionary newspapers and coffee shops.

Right now, almost everyone in Tripoli knows the names of the rebels’ two top officials: NTC Chairman Mustafa Abd al-Jalil and Mahmud Jibril, who is effectively the rebels' prime minister. But only a few people here can identify anyone else in the NTC. Indeed, Tripoli’s ultimately superficial relationship to the NTC is reflected in the city’s inordinate interest in Jibril, who has been attracting international television coverage for the past six months as he has shuttled between world capitals, though at the cost of removing himself from the opposition deliberations in Benghazi.

“Abd al-Jalil knows the truth,” declares Dawi Talha, a resident of the capital. It is a refrain often heard about the former justice minister. He is alternately described as “virtuous”, “pious”, and “a good man.” One Tripolitian says simply, “Abd al-Jalil knows Allah. And anyone who fears Allah is a good man.” But none of the people I spoke with could say anything about his vision for a future Libya, or even what they particularly liked about his political outlook, beyond saying he was a “just person."

Part of the problem is that the NTC conducts its affairs and debates in private. Even the selection of its members has lacked transparency. “I simply don’t understand the criteria they used to select their members,” notes a prominent political science professor at a Benghazi university. The first round of appointments largely concentrated on former political prisoners. When the NTC expanded its ranks in May, it announced a process by which local municipal councils would nominate residents. But some localities had no such bodies, requiring the NTC to make repeated exceptions as they shepherded notable Libyans into the group. There seems to be little rhyme or reason to the final membership. One member, Jamal Isa, seems to have been chosen simply because he had acquired celebrity for defecting from Qaddafi’s regime with a fighter plane decades ago.

It is also possible that the opacity of the committee's activities is designed to obscure its dysfunction. Western diplomats privy to the NTC’s affairs say that the club not seldom finds itself trapped in extended debates over arcane political matters. The member who yells loudest often prevails. “It is completely unprofessional. It is like a backwater municipal council from Southern Europe,” says a Western official who has resided in Benghazi since the early days of the revolution.