Meanwhile education researchers don’t like using the free and reduced lunch standard because the metric doesn’t show the range of poverty that inevitably shows differences. In other words, saying a set of schools is 90 percent poor, doesn’t say much about what poverty is in a given population. So in the case of performance, how much should we attribute growth or decline to demographics?

You certainly will have an easier time predicting what position organizations will take to that question than the data will. One of the problems with education research in New Orleans is that much is conducted by think tanks, non-profits, associations, and universities that have investments in particular systems or reforms. Reports, white papers, and studies from the usual suspects seldom rise above simple market research, which peddles their own product. A purer brand of research isn’t afraid to disprove itself.

And it’s not like the varying advocates would listen to data that conflicts with their agendas. Researchers have a long history of understanding the inner workings of schools and learning, but that doesn’t mean stakeholders heeded that information. Besides, we should rather listen to those who are most impacted by reform--students and families.

If there is a statistic that’s a good proxy for current trends, it’s student attendance. Good schools compel students and families into attending, and bad schools don’t. Another statistic is the percentage of school-aged children in schools. Personally, I do believe schools are improving for those who are in them. However, I’m not so sure that our new system is maximizing the number of school-aged students in schools.

I’m constantly asked, if schools are improving so dramatically, why is murder still so high among school-aged children and young adults; why didn’t my child complete his first year in college; why won’t anyone hire my girl; etc.?