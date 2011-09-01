Ok, since a shutdown of the transportation program benefits no one the extension is pro forma, right? Probably. But as recently as last year it was halted, albeit temporarily, due to the shenanigans of just one man--Sen. Bunning--because he objected to the extension of certain unemployment benefits tied to the extension at the time. Let’s also not forget that, due to a unique wrinkle in the calendar, the federal gasoline tax also needs to be reauthorized by the end of September. That 18-cent tax provides the bulk of revenues for the transportation program, and although groups like Americans for Tax Reform have said they won’t oppose the extension of the tax, the fact that it is being discussed is more than a little disconcerting.

It’s no wonder that the president is concerned about Congress acting in a timely way by the end of September. Given these realities, the suboptimal, but necessary, schedule would look something like this:

First is to simply pass a clean extension of the current law that runs through the end of January 2012. No monkeying around.

That should provide enough time to work on a two-year authorization that fixes the way we invest so that the transportation program creates and retains jobs, and supports and strengthens the economy. Under a deficit-neutral approach, Congress should take up Sen. Barbara Boxer’s call to reauthorize (not simply extend) the existing program for two full years at its current funding level. This would provide stability that states, localities, and metropolitan areas need to plan projects--including hiring workers--rather than following the current course of uneven and unpredictable continuing resolutions.

It should keep in place the basic framework of the existing program and also be the vehicle for helping states and metropolitan areas invest in new ways to support the assets that drive the next economy. Obama hinted at some of key reforms that, frankly, are broadly shared, such as reducing bureaucracy and accelerating project delivery, applying performance criteria to move away from political logrolling, and getting the private sector more involved. These and other ideas are discussed here.

During that time Congress should continue to develop plans for a truly transformative six-year bill in 2013. Those plans should be informed by the key reforms that are part of the two-year law but, just as importantly, must also seriously tackle the 800 pound gorilla: how to pay for the program the nation truly needs in order to both fix what we have and build the kind of infrastructure necessary to deliver the next American economy.

That’s a sharp contrast to today’s sad state of affairs when the major infrastructure message from the president to the Congress is not “make no small plans” but, rather, “do no harm.” No doubt, we’re in for a bumpy ride.