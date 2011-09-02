In reality, it’s a lot harder than that. Colleagues at the Brookings Institution and I published a study in 2001 showing that when inflation is low, most decision makers do not act on the basis of anticipated future inflation. Only when inflation gets above 4 percent do enough people act on their inflation projections so that those projections become self-fulfilling. Instead, inflation is typically caused by shortages of goods and workers when the economy is producing near its capacity. If all the productive resources of the economy are fully employed, there is no way to meet increased demand, which in turn causes firms to raise their prices and workers to expect raises. Normally, the Fed can push demand to high levels by cutting short-term interest rates—which lowers the cost of goods people buy with credit—but it can’t do that now when short-term rates are already at nearly 0 percent.

Today, by contrast, our problem is too many workers, not too few, which means the Federal Reserve must get creative if it hopes to boost the economy. One suggestion is that the Fed should “twist and shout.” Federal government short-term interest rates are near zero, but longer-term rates are not and they are what matter most for housing, car, and business loan rates. The Fed could therefore announce that they intend to target a particular long-term rate (a shout) and then buy up government bonds to drive the rates down (twisting the yield curve—the relationship between the term of a bond and what it yields in interest). But this isn’t a sure thing. Long-term rates are hard for the Fed to change and some fear that a target low enough to reduce unemployment significantly would be impossible to maintain.

An alternative to targeting long-term interest rates would be to specify the amount of long-term bonds the Fed would purchase and hope that the amount would bring long-term rates down enough to revive the economy. This is called quantitative easing, and this would be the third round of it undertaken by the Fed since the start of the recession (thus the policy has been dubbed QE3). Given the small effect of the previous round of quantitative easing, this one would have to be considerably larger to have a significant impact.

Lowering long-term interest rates will not increase spending and put people to work if banks are not willing to make loans, however. In normal times, the Fed can control the volume of loans by controlling the supply of bank reserves and regulating the ratio of bank deposits to reserves. This works because banks usually keep little more than the bare minimum necessary to meet those requirements, but for the last three years the ratio of actual reserves to required reserves has grown enormously—from a little more than one to one to twenty-one to one. In other words, banks are not lending at anywhere near the rate that regulations would allow.

One way to address this would be for the Federal Reserve to eliminate its practice of paying interest on the reserves banks hold. To be sure, the rate is very low (recently .25 percent), so eliminating it would probably have little impact on banks’ willingness to lend, but the Fed could go further and charge banks a carrying cost for reserves. If this encouraged banks to try to get rid of their excess reserves by writing new loans, it might finally create the economic stimulus we need to put people back to work.