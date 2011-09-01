And the idea isn’t simply to give one speech. It’s to follow up the speech with appearances, radio addresses, executive orders; to coordinate these actions with the rest of the Democratic Party leadership; to rally validators from outside the party; and to do this over a lengthy period of time. The idea, in other words, is to wage an aggressive and sustained public relations campaign for new interventions into the economy.

Could such a campaign force Congress to act? The odds are low but far from zero. Republicans didn't want to pass financial reform in 2010 and, in the Senate, they had the votes to get their way. They relented because some of them feared the political consequences of siding with the financial industry and against the average American. Particularly if Obama and his allies able to frame the debate over economic policy in similarly favorable terms -- whether it's between action and inaction, or helping the rich versus helping the unemployed – then I think Republicans might buckle once again.

No, they're not going to sign up for a 21st Century version of the Works Progress Administration, even though it would take that kind of ambition to create what would feel like a true recovery. But even modest action could employ a few hundred thousand people – an incremental improvement, yes, but of significance to the people who got jobs.

And that’s to say nothing of the political impact such a coordinated effort could have. Obama’s best case for reelection is to convince Americans he's trying to fix the economy -- and that the Republicans won't let him. The only way to make that case is to make proposals and then argue for them, in a very public way, over and over again. (This does suggest, as my colleague Jonathan Chait recently suggested, that the most important quality of the speech is its political potential, rather than its policy content per se.)

To be clear, I'm not guaranteeing that the upcoming push on jobs will succeed, either as policy or politics. It will require, among other things, the sort of aggressive, sustained campaigning we have rarely seen from the Democratic Party or from this White House. (Mike Tomasky, for one, is skeptical.) But the effort is worthwhile -- and a presidential speech before Congress is a fine place to start, whenever it takes place.