When Rick Perry assumed the governorship in December, 2000, Texas was already the execution capital of the United States, responsible for more than a third of the nation’s executions since 1976. Now, almost eleven years later, the state has even further out-paced the rest of the country, with its share of executions growing to over 40 percent during Perry’s watch. Though it may be tempting—for either Perry’s supporters or his critics—to credit (or discredit) the governor with this super-sized slice of the pie chart of American executions, such an attribution would be in error. The sheer number of executions in Texas over the past decade reveals little about Perry the Governor, because the governor plays only a limited role in the state’s death penalty machinery. That said, Perry has injected himself into the issue of capital punishment in Texas on a number of key occasions—with regard to the appropriateness of capital punishment for offenders with mental retardation, as well as the procedures for investigating a possible wrongful conviction and execution—interventions that cast doubt on the transparency and judiciousness of his political leadership.

Though governors are often depicted as “presiding” over state executions, as a matter of both law and recent tradition, the Texas governor’s office plays a quite limited role in the administration of the death penalty. The decision to seek a death sentence is an entirely local prerogative—made by the district attorneys in Texas’s 254 counties (a majority of which have not sent anyone to death row since 1976). Thus, just as Governor Perry bears no responsibility for the size of the substantial death row he inherited, he cannot be credited or blamed for the significant decrease in capital sentencing over the past decade, a decrease mirrored in the rest of the country. The governor also plays no role in defending capital convictions in state and federal court (a job shared by the local district attorneys and the state attorney general—an independently-elected official). As convicted death-sentenced inmates exhaust their appeals, the decision to set execution dates remains entirely with the trial judge who presided over the conviction and sentence. Again, unlike in some other states, the governor has no role—formal or informal—in deciding whether to move a case (and a defendant) to the precipice of an execution.

The final area in which a governor can exercise influence over state executions is in the gubernatorial power of clemency, but here, too, Perry’s role is greatly circumscribed. In Texas, the governor’s chief moment of responsibility for the death penalty occurs only after an execution date has been set and the execution is imminent. At that point, condemned inmates often seek a stay of execution and the exercise of clemency (usually in the form of a commutation to a sentence of life imprisonment). But Texas withholds from the governor any unilateral power to grant clemency; rather, inmates must first seek (and receive) a recommendation from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. Without such a recommendation, the governor is limited to staying an execution for thirty days—and can do so only one time for any given inmate. It should be no surprise that such a system does not result in many grants of mercy.

Neither of Perry’s immediate predecessors (Democrat Ann Richards and Republican George W. Bush) made much use of the clemency power, and Governor Perry has continued that tradition, using it to protect an inmate from excessive punishment on just one occasion (apart from commutations required by law—such as when juveniles became exempt via a decision of the U.S. Supreme Court). In that case, the inmate had been jointly tried and sentenced to death with the main perpetrator of a drive-by shooting, even though the inmate had not been the one to pull the trigger. But the governor rejected two other recommendations for clemency by the Board, including a case in which another non-triggerman had received the death penalty. In the other two hundred or so cases, however, no recommendations for clemency were forthcoming from the Board, and Perry remained essentially outside the loop of the death penalty process.