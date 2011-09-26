INTERNATIONAL JUSTICE, often translated as the prosecution of war criminals before international criminal tribunals, is an easy target for its many skeptics. They demand proof of a negative proposition, namely that the tribunals and their cases actually deter further atrocities such as genocide. Indeed, they believe that prosecutions, or the threat of them, provide incentives for human rights violators to increase their oppression and avoid peace deals. And at the other end of the spectrum, critics representing an activist civil society pursue idealistic visions of justice and sometimes consider the tribunals so seriously flawed as to merit abandonment.

Those of us long engaged in the world of major tribunals, including the International Criminal Court, the International Criminal Tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda, the Special Court for Sierra Leone, the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia, and the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, live with both these varieties of criticism. Both elicit mostly anecdotal rebuttals: the significant number of indicted individuals actually brought to trial and convicted, and the victims’ recognition of some small measure of justice. Despite all of their troubles, the tribunals are succeeding in their mandates and justice is being rendered. The recent captures of indicted war criminals Ratko Mladić and Goran Hadžić in Serbia, and the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants against Libya’s Muammar Qaddafi and, on charges of genocide, of Sudan’s President Omar al Bashir, show that a robust and consequential process is underway.

I have long awaited the day when empirical research would help make the case for why the pursuit of international justice over the last two decades has been a worthy instrument not only of punishment, but also of deterrence. Now that day has arrived with Kathryn Sikkink’s important book. It fills a yawning gap in the literature of atrocity crimes. Sikkink, a political science professor at the University of Minnesota, has long examined “cascade” theories. She joined other scholars in developing the notion of the “norm cascade,” which in the field of international law translates into a top-down theory of international norms descending, or cascading, into national pools of lawmaking. But this does not explain adequately what has been happening in the realm of accountability. Sikkink has now identified another cascade, this time of international, foreign, and domestic prosecutions comprising “an interrelated, dramatic new trend in world politics toward holding individual state officials, including heads of state, criminally accountable for human rights violations.”

That trend is not particularly surprising, as any basic knowledge of world news over the years would demonstrate. But what Sikkink brings to the table is systematic, comparative, empirical research that confirms how the arc of human rights justice has been ascendant for many years. She examines the thirty-year record of Latin American prosecutions in national courts and the fate of the region’s amnesty laws; she contrasts judicial outcomes in the wake of transitional governments in Greece, Portugal, and Spain; she analyzes the impact of the international criminal tribunals; and she criticizes the comparative lack of accountability for the human rights abuses of the George W. Bush administration.