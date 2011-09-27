There is something to be said about the utility of such imaginative leaps in the writing of history, but Juers is not the one to say it. Later, with an almost surreal lack of self-awareness, she imagines a conversation between Joseph Roth, Ida Kesten, and Heinrich Mann. They are discussing the historical novel. While reporting on this conversation—already imaginary—she writes, “If [Alfred] Döblin had joined them, he would have said the historical novel was a contemporary form of fairy tale, raising questions about the purity of genre, and about the epic potential of montage.” These, then, are imaginary remarks reported with exactitude and attributed to someone who was not present at an imaginary gathering. But it gets more confusing: soon Kesten comes in for severe rebuke because she is said to have misremembered or invented a scene in which Heinrich Mann reacted with surprise to news of Jakob Wassermann’s death. To Juers, the inventor of so many similar scenes, Kesten’s inventions are not to be tolerated, and she spends some time establishing that Heinrich had already learned of Wassermann’s death. She ends this section with a few questions: “So did that moment under the full moon … ever occur? Or had Kesten the eyewitness embellished history?”

How Juers can fault another writer for the kind of embellishments that she herself practices is a mystery to me, and it is astonishing that she expects readers to swallow the first chapters of House of Exile. But perhaps the greater mystery is how she is able to salvage the book, because that is what she manages to do. And even more mysterious is that she does so without abandoning her original method. She continues to make wild conjectures, to invent details, and to hunt for biography in fiction, but at the same time everything seems to tighten up. Moony impressionism begins to ring with horror, and the book becomes fascinating and compelling and hard to put down. The only requirement is that we set aside the idea that we are reading a work of scholarship. This is history as vision or nightmare, a history of subjective experience.

Compare the passages above with one drawn more or less arbitrarily from the end of the book. Here we follow Thomas through America in 1939: “In St. Louis he had lunch with a bishop and a rabbi; drank Coca-Cola with ice. Throughout the trip he took a variety of pills, to liven him up or calm him down. Hitler’s triumphal procession through Berlin. St. Louis zoo; attractive young men working as porters at the Fort Worth Country Club in Texas … In Seattle, where 3,000 people attended his lecture, he wrote in his diary on Wednesday 29 March that the capitalist world was being forced into war by Fascism, its pampered offspring.” The mode is the same—we do not know where these details come from, the sentence structure is varied and erratic, and the juxtaposition of detail is jumbled and excessive—but weirdly it works. This is a vivid representation of chaos.

The same can be said for the incorporation of Virginia Woolf’s diary entries. Woolf doesn’t have a thing to do with Heinrich and Nelly, except for the fact that, like Nelly, she will end up killing herself: her presence in the book does not seem logically defensible, but somehow it doesn’t matter. Woolf never wrote an unremarkable sentence, and I am happy whenever she appears. Here is what she has to say about London in 1939: “People grope their way to each others lairs … profuse unbridled medieval rain.”

As scattered and diffuse as House of Exile remains, a larger philosophical purpose eventually begins to emerge. We see it clearly in Juers’s fascination with Nelly, whose story is impoverished for exactly the reason that makes it critical to an understanding of the book: Nelly is not an important figure, and there is not much information about her. She gets lost, like millions of others, in the huge shuffle of history. To Thomas Mann, she is crude and boorish, a throwaway figure, “an awful trollop.” Thomas’s son Klaus, who would eventually take his own life, reacted to the news of Nelly’s suicide by writing, “What deplorable, objectionable lack of consideration and self-control!” And although her suicide is very sad, there is an element of indulgence and banality even in Juers’s sympathetic account.