House Speaker John Boehner and other top Republicans were quick to blame the poor state of the economy on President Obama's economic policies: It's too much spending, the threat of higher taxex, and the uncertainty of future regulations holding back business. This diagnosis continues to defy the wisdom of the majority of mainstream economists, who believe the problem is households with too little money to spend. The uncertainty in the economy, they say, is uncertainty when customers will start buying goods and services again -- although uncertainty about the debt ceiling fight surely didn't help.

Oh, and for the umpteenth time layoffs from government jobs offset the (meager) hirings by the private sector, strengthening the case for direct federal aid to the states.

I'm off for the rest of the day. I'll be back after the weekend, hopefully having thought of new and creative ways to make people believe that we need a big jobs program -- and that we need it now. I'd like to think these numbers would make that task easier, but...

Update: Ezra Klein is absolutely right that this report also strengthens the case for a proposal, by Rep. John Larson, to make job creation part of the super-committee's mandate. The idea hasn't had much traction so far, but maybe these numbers will change that. (And maybe it's the kind of bold move President Obama needs for his speech.)