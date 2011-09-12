But the brutal truth of the matter is that the Sicilian Expedition was a pipe-dream from the start, culpably detached from logistical and strategic realities. It would have needed skills far greater than those of a fantasizing egotist with the gift of gab to bring about victory in Sicily, and a miracle to add Carthage or hold these acquisitions for any length of time. When dealing with the final stage of the Peloponnesian War (412-404), Thucydides would seem to have had a nervous inkling of these harsh realities. How he might have finally revised his opinions we do not know, since he died when his final draft had only reached the year 411. Surviving narratives that pick up the story are those of the contemporary Xenophon, like Thucydides a gentlemanly conservative with a weakness for limited oligarchy, and Diodorus Siculus, a first century BCE cut-and-paste historian who until very recently most scholars dismissed as a mindless copyist.

At this point Alcibiades was in deep trouble. In Athens, the oligarchs he had been cultivating looked at his record and decided they were better off without him. He had fouled his nest in Sparta by sleeping with King Agis’s wife Timaea, and boasting that it would be his blood-line that perpetuated Spartan royalty: as a result he had to leave town in a hurry, and Timaea’s son Leotychidas (whether by Alcibiades or not) was in due course declared illegitimate. Alcibiades then made approaches to the Persian satrap Tissaphernes, over whom he claimed great influence, a claim that looked a little shop-soiled when the satrap afterwards threw him in jail. Finally he offered his services to the currently exiled democrats of the fleet at Samos. One of their leaders, Phrynichus, pointed out correctly that this was an unprincipled rogue ready to side with anyone to save his skin. But the renegade’s charisma remained strong, and Phrynichus was overruled. The stage was set for Alcibiades’ most elaborate, and successful, exercise in self-promoting propaganda.

Accepted as a fellow-commander by the fleet’s two veteran admirals, Thrasybulus and Thrasyllus, Alcibiades campaigned with them for the next several years, in the course of which they notched up striking naval victories off Cyzicus, Cynossema, and Byzantium. The question is, how far was Alcibiades responsible for these successes? Almost entirely, if we believe Xenophon. But the detailed account preserved by Diodorus, together with Cornelius Nepos’s Life of Thrasybulus, which clearly relies on the same source, tells a different story. Here Alcibiades is, at best, a second-in-command. That he puffed his achievements for home consumption is clearly indicated by Nepos’s scathing observation that “whereas Thrasybulus achieved much without Alcibiades, Alcibiades achieved nothing without Thrasybulus, yet by some innate quality got the credit for everything.” This exactly squares with all we know of his previous career.

It also won him a triumphant rehabilitation in Athens in 407, when the fleet returned laden with the fruits of victory. His condemnation was annulled, he was appointed the commander-in-chief that his reports had made him out to be, and sent back to the eastern Aegean, haloed with magical charisma, to work miracles. Instead, while on a cash-hunting trip, he left the fleet in charge of his steersman and drinking-buddy, with orders not to engage. The orders were ignored, the fleet was beaten in the ensuing battle, and Alcibiades’ career as C-in-C was over almost before it had begun. Knowing his likely fate if he returned home, he retreated to a fortress he had providently acquired in Thrace, where he lived for a while as a condottiere. Yet even now, as Aristophanes’s play The Frogs demonstrates, Athenians still felt the old love-hate attraction for him. Rebuffed in an attempt to warn the Athenian fleet of its dangerous position at Aegospotami, in 404 he was murdered in Phrygia by agents of Tissaphernes, perhaps on the instigation of the Spartans.

There are (considering his enduring popularity with modern historians) surprisingly few biographies of Alcibiades. The most thorough—which still exaggerates his naval and military skills—is that of the French scholar Jean Hatzfeld. In 1989 we got Walter M. Ellis’s Alcibiades: well-documented, retailing most of the popular anecdotes, but still convinced that Alcibiades “was one of Athens’ great military strategists and deserves to be mentioned in the same company as Themistocles.” This is interesting, since a decade and more earlier a skeptical historian, Edmund F. Bloedow, in a monograph entitled Alcibiades Reexamined, had analyzed the evidence closely (and in my opinion irrefutably) and reached very much the conclusions I have laid out above. Ellis simply mentions this monograph as an “eccentric thesis” that garnered little support. The charisma, clearly, is still going strong.