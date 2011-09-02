Via Alexander Burns, a new poll has him trailing in Nevada, a heavily Mormon state previously viewed as a firewall:

Magellan Strategies today released the results of an autodial survey of 631 likely 2012 Nevada Republican Presidential caucus attendees.   The survey finds Rick Perry leading Mitt Romney by 5 points.  Among all voters, Rick Perry has 29% support and Mitt Romney has 24% support.   The rest of the Republican field rounds out with Herman Cain with 7%, Michele Bachmann with 6%,   Ron Paul with  6%, Newt Gingrich with  5%, Rick Santorum and Jon Huntsman  both  with 1%

As I've noted before, supporters of Bachmann, Cain and Gingrich -- who may all be gone by the Nevada Caucus -- are probably easier for Perry than Romney to pick up.