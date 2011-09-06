There was a time, not long ago, when the dominant arbiters of public opinion relegated Al Sharpton to the outskirts of serious, respectable discussion. Sure, he was a fixture on the Ebony magazine list of the 100 “top” black Americans. Sure, journalists called him when they needed a provocative quip. Sure, Democratic Party politicians courted him. But “the Rev” was unmistakably relegated to the black ghetto of celebrity activism.

No one thought to ask his opinion regarding issues other than those perceived as directly pertinent to aggrieved blacks. The deference accorded by Establishment bigwigs stemmed more from fear of his ability to cause them trouble than respect for his skill at envisioning positive initiatives. Among white opinion leaders he was widely seen as the very embodiment of a race hustler, a living version of Reverend Bacon, the demagogue that Tom Wolfe concocted in his novel Bonfire of the Vanities. There was, alas, a basis for this negative impression.

But now Sharpton has risen above the confines of a strictly racial niche and emerged as a person of far-flung and real influence. His growing prominence in the American mainstream—from his appearances on the Sunday morning network news programs, to a favorable profile on "60 Minutes", a laudatory cover story in Newsweek, and now his own prime-time show on MSNBC—is partly by dint of ambition, persistence, skill, and an apparent immunity to embarrassment. But it also due, in no small part, to the sponsorship of President Obama.

AS A CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER in New York City trying hard to become a national figure, Sharpton displayed, among other things, a disturbing ease with making unsubstantiated charges, even when he was dealing with the most serious of allegations. The most vivid example is the Tawana Brawley fiasco of 1987 and 1988. Brawley was a black teenager who claimed that she had been raped by a group of white men. Sharpton persisted in publicizing the charges even after it had become clear that they were probably false—conduct that led to a successful defamation action against the Rev. Indeed, he continued to push the case even after a grand jury report showed conclusively that Brawley had lied. Although the Brawley imbroglio is now decades old, Sharpton has never apologized for his conduct and to this day indignantly refuses to do so.