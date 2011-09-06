Two new public polls out this morning, from NBC/WSJ and the Washington Post, illustrate the curious nature of President Obama's electoral standing. The top-line number is completely abysmal. Obama's approval rating sits in the low 40s, at a point in his presidency when, as the Post notes, Presidents Reagan and Clinton were both over 50 (and both enjoying strong economic recoveries.) Historically, that number tells you most of what you need to know about the president's fate in the next election.

However, Obama's continuing political paradox is that he remains at once quite unpopular by absolute measures and highly popular by relative measures. The approval rating for Republicans in Congress is far worse -- just 28% approve, against 68% disapproval. And Obama still hangs in there against the Republican leaders:

[I]n a hypothetical general election contest, Obama leads Texas Gov. Rick Perry by five points, 47 percent to 42 percent. And he leads former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney by one, 46 percent to 45 percent, though that margin is down five points since June.

One explanation for these paradoxical results is that Obama now has a serious problem with his base: