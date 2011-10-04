Some interpreted this data as an affirmation that voters, especially conservatives, are hypocrites, happy to think of themselves as ruggedly self-sufficient even as they suck up public benefits. Others saw evidence of a need to “reframe” government, with a public relations campaign to advertise the good that it does. Mettler sees the results, convincingly, as an indictment of the structure of government itself. The submerged state is too complicated and too subtle, and the public misunderstanding should therefore not be surprising. Mettler is not calling for a change in the public image of government; she wants to change government itself.

Three forces drag the submerged state under the waves. Pulling down one corner are conservative politicians, whose insistence on “market-based” solutions to public problems means in practice that they are willing to support benefits such as student loans or Medicare benefits only as long as their allies, such as banks or insurance companies, are cut in on the deal. The results are higher costs, needlessly complex systems, and none of the efficiencies, competition, price-signaling, and technological advances associated with actual markets. On another corner are the lobbyists, of all ideologies, who represent those private interests, and who often prefer to negotiate compromises discreetly, rather than risk a public showdown. The more vexed, ambiguous and complicated government is, the more power is conferred on those with the knowledge to decipher it.

At the third and most interesting corner of the triangle are Democrats enraptured by subtle, invisible social policies. Influenced by the perceived success of the Earned Income Tax Credit in reducing poverty, and the pollution-pricing scheme adopted in the Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990, liberals moved away from large, decisive programs such as Medicare and embraced gentler interventions that could be seen as using market forces for social good. From David Osborne, co-author of the widely read Reinventing Government (1990), liberals adopted the Delphic pronouncement that government should “steer, not row”—that is, provide subtle incentives to guide the private sector along the right path. A decade or so later, “steer, not row” was replaced by the insights of behavioral economics, popularized by Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein, the prolific law professor now overseeing all federal regulations. They summed this philosophy up in the term “nudge.” Nudging is not even steering.

At least Osborne and Thaler and Sunstein had a philosophy. For most Democratic political operatives, tax expenditures are just cheap gestures that poll well, benefit the suburban middle class, and cannot be called “tax and spend” because they are, technically, tax cuts. In the run-up to the Democratic presidential primaries in 2008, the leading candidates put forward policy platforms that consisted of a half-dozen tax credits each. The centrist think tank Third Way generates tax-credit proposals at an industrial clip. The only difference between liberals and centrists on tax expenditure politics is that liberals propose to make their credits refundable—families that do not pay taxes would get a benefit, too—although refundability is almost always dropped in practice.

The Submerged State is a short book, but Mettler adds two new dimensions to the articles that preceded it. First, she proposes to situate policies that draw out the structure of government at the center of democratic reform efforts. In this, she is absolutely correct. We often hope that citizens will be able to deliberate thoughtfully about policy choices, but that is impossible if the policies are shrouded in complexity and in blurred responsibility. And corruption thrives in the fuzzy margins between public and private. “Transparency” has joined campaign finance efforts as an important component of democratic reform, but too often transparency takes the form of databases and mash-ups of trivial information rather than of exposing the broad dimensions of policy. In several states, for example, there is a bipartisan push to put the credit card bills of all public employees online, while the same states still don’t have budget systems that show the cost of huge tax expenditures.