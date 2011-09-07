Outside the city of Tarhuna, amidst sprawling power lines and rumbling dump trucks, about fifty Libyan rebels are sitting on straw mats nibbling on tuna and smoking cheap cigarettes in a half-completed house. They are biding their time as their commanders negotiate with forces loyal to former leader Muammar al-Qaddafi in the city of Bani Walid some forty miles away. But there is little indication that the loyalists are going to surrender anytime soon.

With the collapse of the Qaddafi regime, the loyalist cause may seem hopeless. But it should come as no surprise that Bani Walid, and other towns like it, such as Sirte and Sebha, have so far refused to embrace the rebels now in control of Libya. Qaddafi meticulously cultivated certain tribes and regions throughout his forty-two years in power: though his regime has collapsed, the loyalty he engendered was strong enough to live on.

The relationship between Qaddafi’s tribe, known as the Qaddadfa, and the Warfalla clan began long before his birth. In the 19th century, the Qaddadfa were expelled from eastern Libya and settled in the region around Sirte. A small clan, they were forced to rely on large tribes such as the Warfalla to protect them. Qaddafi assumed power in the country in 1969, but it was only after a failed coup attempt against him in 1975—a plot hatched by military officers from Misrata, a city toward which Qaddafi, who studied there, previously had a sentimental attachment—that he sought to shore up his regime’s security by leveraging the historical alliance between the Qaddadfa and the Warfalla clans.

The Warfalla were only happy to oblige him. Months after the 1975 coup attempt, when Qaddafi visited Bani Walid, Warfalla elders slaughtered sheep in his honor and presented him with a gold sword. Qaddafi celebrated the occasion by demonstrating his equestrian skills. His pact with the tribe sealed by the ceremony, he recruited its members to staff the most sensitive positions in his security establishment. That is not to say that the relationship between Qaddafi and the Warfalla has always been smooth—Warfalli military officers tried to overthrow him in 1993—but the ties have endured.