Concord, New Hampshire—With the choreographed precision of a giant amoeba, the crowd of blue-shirted Mitt Romney supporters stopped listening to the speaker on the stage and squeezed its way toward the Tea Party Express bus. A moment later, as the former Massachusetts governor parted the blue sea of about 40 cheering fans—many bused in from Massachusetts—to deliver his speech at the much-ballyhooed Tea Party event on Sunday, the blue shirts erupted into rapturous applause.

In the days leading up to the rally, pundits had trounced Romney’s decision to speak in Concord as a shameless effort to pander to the Tea Party, not to mention a desperate move to save his flagging campaign. Nationally, some Tea Party groups threatened a protest. But only about ten such protesters made it to the rally, many of whom were from FreedomWorks, the DC-based group that had first issued the threat. Indeed, most of the assembled couldn’t care less that Romney might have been pandering, as long as he was finally beginning to pander to them. But if New Hampshire’s Tea Partiers came to the event with a surprisingly open mind, Romney’s insular campaigning style soon confirmed all the deepest-held suspicions that they harbored about the man and his candidacy.

THE MAJORITY OF the crowd had come to see Romney speak, though many readily admitted that he wasn’t their guy, nor did they consider him a front-runner for the nomination. That status went to Rick Perry and Michele Bachmann, with Ron Paul pulling his fair share as well. But despite the appearance of Flipper, the flip-flopping dolphin—a man whose costume was designed to taunt Romney’s tenuous allegiance to various conservative causes—most in attendance didn’t care if Romney was flip-flopping as long as his final dive landed him in their cup of tea. “Well, if he’s going to run for president, this is a constituency he needs,” said Bill McConnell, 78, of Concord. “I certainly wouldn’t criticize him for coming to speak to us.”

In short, many Tea Partiers came to have their minds changed and their concerns about Romney addressed. They wanted to hear about why he advocated for mandated healthcare in Massachusetts when he was governor. They wanted to question him about his record on jobs, why some of his companies failed when he was in private business, and his stance on same-sex marriage. “He still hasn’t satisfactorily explained his position with Massachusetts healthcare,” said Harry Dout of Manchester, New Hampshire. “He certainly has pluses, and he has minuses. But there are some things he needs to sort out and he needs to explain.” Nancy LeBlanc of Auburn, Maine, for her part, told me she came out to support the Tea Party, but also wanted to hear what Romney had to say. Though she wasn’t inclined to vote for him, she said he could change her mind if he showed her “how he’s going in the right direction as far as restoring financial sanity in the United States.”