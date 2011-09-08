The U.S. economy being what it is, it should come as no surprise that most Americans, including the minority with a keen interest in foreign policy, have been focused on domestic issues. What is less understandable is why that internationally-minded remnant should have been so concerned with events in Libya to the virtual exclusion of any other part of the world. This has been particularly true of mainstream liberals, and the media outlets that reflect their views, above all the New York Times, CBS, ABC, and NBC. (The American right, with its far more ambivalent and skeptical view of the Arab Spring generally and the NATO- and Qatari-backed uprising against the Qaddafi tyranny, has been noticeably more reticent.) The true explanation, I suspect, is the rekindling of a deep, if recently dormant, instinct in American political life and thought.

There are some obvious explanations, but the more one delves into them, the less persuasive they become. Yes, this is an age of terrorism, and Qaddafi was an early pioneer of contemporary terror, with the Lockerbie bombing prefiguring some of al Qaeda’s plots. But there was no great wave of popular indignation when the Bush administration and Tony Blair made the deal with Qaddafi that, in exchange for Libya giving up its nuclear program, brought the dictator in from the cold and led to considerable cooperation on counter-terrorism between Tripoli and Washington and London. Yes, the Arab Spring, of which the Libyan uprising is generally assumed to be a manifestation, has seemed to offer hope for a decent politics in a part of the world about which most Americans tend to be extremely pessimistic. But Libya is a tiny country, far from the political center of gravity of the Arab world. (The success of the Arab Spring depends much more on what happens in Iraq, where the Maliki dictatorship continues to consolidate power under the radar, on Syria, and, most importantly on Egypt.)

And yes, the U.S. played a central role in the military support for the uprising, and, in doing so, seemed to vindicate liberals’ faith in humanitarian intervention, so badly shaken by Iraq, for which, at the outset, these same media outlets had been fervent cheerleaders. But, if anything, Obama administration officials and liberal supporters of the Libyan intervention have gone to great lengths to downplay that involvement (not to mention occlude the central role of Qatar, a country that the U.S. State Department itself has criticized for keeping the foreign workers who make up the majority of its population in many cases “under circumstances that constituted forced labor”).

The deeper explanation, I think, is that, in their own eyes at least, Libya represents vindication for liberal hawks, who, in the aftermath of Iraq, were unsure what their stance was with regard to U.S. global hegemony and the idea that they had long supported: That on balance the world was a better place with an internationalist U.S. on standby both to keep the peace and further democracy, even, in at least a few extreme cases, at the point of a gun. The former executive editor of the New York Times, Bill Keller, wrote recently that at the beginning of the Iraq War he thought of himself and other mainstream commentators belonging to a “I-Can’t-Believe-I’m-a-Hawk Club.” But given the liberal interventionist consensus of the Clinton era, was the pro-war inclination of the media really so surprising?