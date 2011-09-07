My piece in the New York Times magazine last weekend about President Obama and the left kicked up a lot of debate. The thesis was that the left's criticisms that Obama failed to secure enough stimulus. Let me address a couple objections I've seen. One argument claims that my argument hinges on the premise that those who argued for more stimulus are unimportant. Here's what I wrote:

It’s worth recalling that several weeks before Obama proposed an $800 billion stimulus, House Democrats had floated a $500 billion stimulus. (Oddly, this never resulted in liberals portraying Nancy Pelosi as a congenitally timid right-wing enabler.) At the time, Obama’s $800 billion stimulus was seen by Congress, pundits and business leaders — that is to say, just about everybody who mattered — as mind-bogglingly large. News reports invariably described it as “huge,” “massive” or other terms suggesting it was unrealistically large, even kind of pornographic. The favored cliché used to describe the reaction in Congress was “sticker shock.”

David Sirota paints this as an attempt to call Paul Krugman unimportant, all of course in the name of my Corporate Beltway Elitism:

In declaring who "matters" and who doesn't, Chait took a cue from Dick ("Public Opinion Doesn't Matter") Cheney, who famously insisted that the American people are insignificant serfs. Only, in this case, Chait shows us the obverse of the Cheney-ism -- he tells us the only people who supposedly do "matter." In the nation's capital, that's Washington politicians, Washington pundits and corporate executives. Everyone else -- tens of millions of Americans who think differently -- are of little concern.

Blue Texan at FireDoglake agrees. ("That’s just wrong. Unless you think Paul Krugman didn’t matter.")

Of course, the trick here is to take a descriptive statement and turn it into a prescriptive statement. Obviously I don't believe it's a good thing that people like Paul Krugman were marginalized, and that the decisive weight all rested with those who feared the stimulus was too large. To describe that reality is not to endorse it. You know who else thinks Paul Krugman was ignored during the stimulus debate? Paul Krugman!