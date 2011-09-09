One thing seems certain as the 2011 U.S. Open draws to a close: An American man will not win this year’s championship. Andy Roddick was both the last American to win a men’s grand slam event (the 2003 U.S. Open) and the last to compete for one (losing to Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2009). It’s by far the longest stretch of time without an American winner since the Open era began in 1968. Only one American man is currently ranked in the ATP top 10, only two in the top 20, and only three in the top 50.

The situation on the women’s side is more dire still, despite the bright moments for Christina McHale and Sloane Stephens—and it would be even worse if not for the Williams sisters. Aside from Venus and Serena, no American woman has claimed a grand slam title since Jennifer Capriati won the Australian Open in 2002, and none has made a final since Lindsay Davenport in 2006 at Wimbledon. When the seeds for this year’s U.S. Open were announced, there was only one American among the 32: Serena Williams, who, owing to serious injuries, barely had the points to qualify for a seed. Two years ago, Melanie Oudin reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and the quarters at the Open and was being touted as the next American star; she is currently ranked 120.

This dramatic American decline has coincided with the rise of Latin America and especially Eastern and Southern Europe. There were already signs of this in the late 1970s and 1980s, and particularly in the 1990s as the Cold War ended and opportunities for athletes from the Soviet bloc grew. But in recent years the trend has been overwhelming. Of the top 50 men and women, more than 80 percent are from Europe and roughly 90 percent are from Europe or Latin America. On the men’s side, the Spanish have been most impressive, with three of the top ten, four of the top 20, and eleven of the top 50; but the French (six in the top 50), the countries of the former Soviet Union (five), and the Serbs (four) are also well-represented. On the women’s side, it’s the Russians who have been most successful. Russians and players from other parts of the former Soviet Union account for twelve of the top 50 women, followed by the Czechs (five), the Italians (four), the Germans (three), and the Slovaks (three).

How can we explain this? Is it the strength of their junior programs? Is it the support of their local or national governments? Is it the wealth and resources of their populations? Is it something about their cultures and characters? It would be difficult to identify any of these variables as a distinguishing factor. These countries have, for the most part, been on what can be called the “peripheries” of the world economy since the advent of the industrial revolution. They have been regarded as relatively poor and undeveloped, subject to political instability and repression. State involvement in the sports world has been on the slide for the past quarter century. There has been no special tennis tradition in any of them.