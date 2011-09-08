In addition, both men can be dishonest when it suits their purposes. Here the debate’s exchange on health care was instructive. When moderator Brian Williams asked Perry about the high number of uninsured people in Texas, he blamed it on federal mandates – and insisted that his state could cover provide better coverage, to more people and for less money, if only Washington would grant the waivers he’s been filing.

But states already have some ability to change their Medicaid plans, as long as they meet certain standards. And when states propose innovations that will truly improve the program, the federal government says ok. It’s when states want to provide inferior coverage or cover fewer people that the feds stop them. That’s been the problem with the waivers Perry has sought. As the Washington Post's Sarah Kliff has noted, those waivers were so radical, calling for such dramatically reduced coverage, that even the Bush Administration felt compelled to reject them.

But Romney, who probably knows health care better than any other Republican, was deceptive, too. When asked about the individual mandate, the controversial requirement common to both the Affordable Care Act and the plan Romney signed in Massachusetts, Romney defended it ably and correctly: It was necessary, he said, in order to prevent insured people and taxpayers from covering the costs of medical care for the more affluent uninsured. But Romney prefaced his remarks by suggesting this problem was somehow unique to Massachusetts, making it appropriate for his old state but not the rest of the country. This is obviously not the case. Free riders are endemic to private health insurance markets in South Carolina, Idaho, or even Texas as they are to the markets in Massachusetts.

Later Romney tried to distinguish his plan from Obama’s by saying it affected only 8 percent of the state’s population, while Obama’s plan affected the entire country. But Romney’s care establishes regulations that affect everybody. In this respect, again, the plans are more similar than they are different.

Again, that’s not to deny the differences between Romney and Perry. They exist and they are important. But both are advocating platforms that, by any reasonable standard, qualify as extreme. And both are making dishonest arguments in their defense.