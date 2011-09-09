Since the launch of her blog, Style Rookie, in 2008, now-15-year-old Tavi Gevinson has mutated from little girl in dress-up clothes to media darling modeling couture, and the whole world, strangely, appears to be watching. A profile in The New Yorker and another in this week’s New York Times Magazine, various gigs shilling for fashion magazines, and a multitude of infatuated bloggers have made Tavi a household name despite, or perhaps because of, her tender age and relative inexperience. But the adult world’s obsession with Tavi, for all its good (or narcissistic) intentions, is threatening to smother the very endearing oddness about the girl they claim to cherish.

When she was still a prepubescent eleven-year-old, Tavi featured photos of herself on Style Rookie in remarkably unsophisticated get-ups—plaid flannel nightgowns, baggy Edwardian bloomers. Fashion editors and critics have remarked on the genius of Tavi’s style decisions, even going so far as to call her a “savant;” but the photos of an eleven- and twelve-year-old Tavi only show precisely what they are: a little girl playing dress up in outlandish clothes. Wide-eyed and straight-figured, Tavi was still very much a child, but the novelty of her age and the intensity of her encyclopedic fashion knowledge attracted the attention of the New York fashion scene. Within months of Style Rookie’s launch, Tavi had been lauded, feted, and labeled as the “next big thing.”

The buzz surrounding Tavi picked up steam after her one-page evaluation, in the January 2010 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, of the Spring 2011 collections. The magazine, and the fashion world at large, maintained that Tavi’s judgments on the collections were valid, even genius. Despite the article’s hackneyed language, “For spring 2010, the message is to be an individual,” and bland assertions, “The idea of looking ‘effortless’ is always in style,” most of the fashion industry took it in stride. Indeed, for a fourteen-year-old girl, it was a good piece of writing. But for a venerated magazine like Harper’s Bazaar, it was a clear stunt—a case of overzealous adults gleefully promoting their own business interests via an impressionable young girl.

Over the past year and a half, as she’s grown into a young woman (complete with “curves,” as The New Yorker felt the need to point out), Tavi’s blog and fashion sense have ceased to be as self-informed as they once were. Just as any environment is altered by its observers, Tavi’s introduction to the world of high fashion has altered, at first amplifying and later dulling, her sense of style. Gone are the days of little girl nightgowns: Tavi can now call any fashion house and request that next season’s clothes be loaned to her for a photo shoot. Just this month, she posted photos of herself in a collection of Miu Miu dresses that retail in the thousands of dollars. Tavi is no longer the “style rookie” her blog’s title would have us believe. She has been endorsed and adopted by the high fashion industry her original aesthetic seemed to rail against.