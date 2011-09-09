Our new analysis finds that depending on where you look, there’s some truth to both sides of the story. We probed beneath the national statistics, at the variable conditions facing workers in America’s metropolitan areas, the building blocks of the national economy. Among the 100 largest of those areas, unemployment rates in July ran the gamut, from 4.7 percent in Omaha, Neb. to 17.5 percent in Modesto and Stockton, Calif.

On the one hand, the recession-induced decline in demand looms large in the unemployment picture in many corners of the country. Take Indianapolis, where the unemployment rate was 8.0 percent in July. The average working-age person in that metro area is slightly better educated than the metro area’s occupational structure would seem to demand. But Indianapolis’ reliance on manufacturing and trade employment meant that it lost more than its share of jobs during the recession, yielding a still-large unemployed population.

On the other hand, some metro areas do seem to exhibit more of a mismatch between available skills and job opportunities. Little Rock’s unemployment rate is similar to that in Indianapolis (7.5 percent), and the metro area specializes in industries that were much less susceptible to the recession: government, education, professional services. However, the average job in the Little Rock area today demands slightly more education than what the average working-age person possesses, slowing the employment recovery there.

Some metro areas like Washington, D.C. (unemployment rate 6.0 percent) combine the best of both worlds--a fairly resilient industry structure, and workers with a surplus of education relative to available jobs. Others like Riverside, Calif. (unemployment rate 14.7 percent) face a double whammy--battered industries (especially construction) and an education gap.

The bottom line is that both education and demand matter for solving the unemployment crisis, but in different measures in different metro areas. The immediate problem mostly results from reduced employer demand in the wake of the recession, but the longer-run gap between worker education and job opportunities could frustrate recovery in some metro areas--and by extension, hold back a full national recovery.