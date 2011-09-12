It’s important to realize that the real reason consumption has been increasing at only a modest rate is that many families are working hard to lower their debt loads rather than continue to spend like they used to. And with good reason. The middle class is still trying to rebuild trillions of housing and stock market wealth lost during the financial and housing crises in 2007 and 2008. Middle class wealth diminished precipitously because of the drop in house values and stock portfolios, but families still owed the mortgages they borrowed against those houses to finance their spending during the good times.

As long as those debts are at an unmanageable level, it won’t be possible to increase consumption in sustainable fashion. At the current rate, however, it will be many years before private debt levels shrink sufficiently. Families owed about 90 percent of their after-tax income on average in the 1990s, the last business cycle before the mortgage boom. At the current rate of deleveraging it would take more than five years to just get back to that level—never mind the lower debt levels of the 1970s and 1980s.

In the next several years, however, faster deleveraging won’t be possible unless incomes grow more quickly. (Faster income growth helps deleveraging since leverage is the ratio of debt to income: As long as income is increasing, in other words, leverage falls, even if total debt stays the same.) Total after-tax income has indeed grown since the recession officially ended in June 2009, but at a very low 4.8 percent. More typical income growth of ten percent for a period of seven quarters would have brought down families’ leverage below 109 percent; normal income growth, in other words, would have already naturally lowered leverage by about the same amount that it would take current American families, with their strenuous saving, to accomplish in a year’s time.

Raising income growth, then, is the necessary condition to getting families out from under their crushing debt burden and to getting the rest of the economy back on track: It’s only private deleveraging that can speed up the return of healthy growth and steady job creation. The alternative is that household debt will continue to put a drag on consumer spending increases and job growth, regardless of what other stimulus measures we devise.

Federal policy can make a difference, however. The government has tools at its disposal to lower the ratio of debt to after-tax income, thus alleviating the pressures on the middle class. That said, not all forms of government-sponsored deleveraging are created equal. The government is right to focus on middle class tax cuts as a large part of the jobs package. The debt burden is largest among moderate-income and middle-income families, and it’s difficult to design spending measures to target moderate and middle incomes. Maintaining and expanding the payroll tax holiday that expires at the end of the year seems, in many ways, the best way to foster faster deleveraging.