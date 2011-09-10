On Thursday, September 8, The New Republic, in partnership with the Kennedy Center and the Pentagon, commemorated the tenth anniversary of the attacks of September 11. Moderated by Christiane Amanpour, the event featured addresses by former Secretaries of State Condoleeza Rice, Colin Powell, and Madeleine Albright; readings of verse by actress Melissa Leo; and musical performances by Wynton Marsalis, Emmylou Harris, and the National Symphony Orchestra, among others. Watch the event in its entirety at kennedycenter.org.
National Anthem: 00:00:00
The U.S. Air Force Ceremonial Brass Band, Armed Forces Color Guard and the National Symphony Orchestra
Conducted by John Mauceri
Welcome: 00:05:10
David M. Rubenstein, Kennedy Center Chairman
Wynton Marsalis: 00:11:35
Wynton Marsalis
Pianist, Dan Nimmer
Reading of "Acquainted with the Night" by Robert Frost: 00:17:05
Melissa Leo
Former Secretaries of State: 00:18:35
The Honorable Madeleine Albright
The Honorable Colin Powell
The Honorable Condoleeza Rice
Adagio for Strings: 00:31:40
Composed by Samuel Barber
National Symphony Orchestra
Conducted by John Mauceri
First Responders: 00:43:20
Robert Icolari
Jim Laychak
Hamilton Peterson
Justin Tirelli
Hard Times Come Again No More: 00:50:50
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Foster
Performed by Emmylou Harris
Background Vocals by John Starling, Ricki Simkins
National Symphony Orchestra
Conducted by John Mauceri
Reading of "The Continuous Life" by Mark Strand: 00:54:40
Melissa Leo
City Called Heaven: 00:57:45
Arranged by José Maria Vitier
Performed by Denyce Graves
National Symphony Orchestra
Conducted by John Mauceri
Wynton Marsalis II: 01:04:20
Wynton Marsalis
Pianist, Dan Nimmer
Hallelujah: 01:08:40
Composed by Leonard Cohen
Performed by Raúl Esparza
Pianist, Nolan Williams, Jr.
Leon Wieseltier's Reflections: 01:16:25
Leon Wieseltier
Freedom Comes with a Cost: 01:25:15
Composed by Nolan Williams, Jr.
Performed by Duawne Starling with Voices of Inspiration
Conducted by John Mauceri