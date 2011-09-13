“I’m a mom of three children,” Bachmann announced before letting go with coiled rage. “And to have innocent little 12-year-old girls be forced to have a government injection through executive order is just flat out wrong...Little girls who have a negative reaction to this potentially dangerous drug don’t get a mulligan.” The larger political theme is not the health-care merits of Perry’s stance. Rather what matters in the months ahead is whether issues like this will raise lasting doubts that Perry is not the anti-government governor that he boasts about being.

This was clearly the moment that Bachmann had been waiting for—and she had carefully planned her follow-up attack. Pointing out that the governor’s former chief of staff was a top lobbyist for Merck , the drug giant that would have provided the vaccine, Bachmann implied that Perry was motivated by cronyism and campaign contributions. That was enough for Perry to snap, “If you’re saying that I can be bought for $5,000, I’m offended.”

Cracks like that can be dangerous. Perry’s response immediately brought to mind the punch line to the old joke: “We’ve already established what you are. We’re just haggling over the price.”

It was another attempted joke by Jon Huntsman that won the coveted Maladroit Comment of the Month Award. Trying to play off Perry’s inflammatory comments about Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and combining it with an attack on the Texas governor’s moderate stance on immigration, Huntsman said, “For Rick to say that you can’t secure the border is pretty much a treasonous comment.” It was a jaw-dropping comment and, combined with an earlier Huntsman reference to Kurt Cobain, it underscored yet again that Obama’s former ambassador to China is running for the presidential nomination of a political party that doesn’t exist.

A September debate in the shadow of “Monday Night Football” was never going to transform the GOP race. It was also a difficult debate to handicap because the Tea Party cheering sections in the hall may have different responses than ordinary conservative GOP primary voters. Further complicating matters is that Perry is a candidate who plays off emotions and visceral responses—and, as a result, neither polling nor political instincts can fully predict how he will play with GOP voters over time.