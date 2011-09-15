Williams directly addressed this point in his press conference. He noted that his treatment was due to his being, certainly, young and black, but also to his wearing dreadlocks and an earring. That is, the cops read Williams as “street,” despite that he is a municipal lawmaker, not to mention college graduate with a Master’s Degree. That impression was likely furthered by Williams’ speech patterns. Williams hardly talks like an unlettered “thug” and is thoroughly effective in communicating with an audience. However, in his public speech his vowels, cadence, and tendency to substitute “-in” for “-ing” are, in combination, very much those of a black working-class New Yorker.

I should be clear that Williams is not to be faulted for any of this. There was a time when those aspiring to public roles took elocution lessons or just subconsciously developed a “tony” style of speaking in public. This was as true of blacks as whites: Booker T. Washington, born in slavery, sounds quite “white” in recordings, as do old-time prominent blacks such as A. Philip Randolph, James Weldon Johnson and W.E.B. DuBois, and in their era no one considered that unusual. But those days—when a New York City councilman of any race may have been expected to have been a bespectacled sort with a walking stick addressing people as “My good man”—are long gone. Williams, who grew up in the eighties and nineties, certainly is not of that era. He came of age in a much more demotic culture, one that has abandoned traditional hierarchies and placed the “authentic” on a pedestal instead.

As such, Jumaane Williams, like many other successful black people of our day, looks, sounds, and carries himself less like his societal equivalents of old days and more like their less-accomplished peers; nor does he (nor should he have to) particularly aspire to anything different.

What this means, however, is that cops who are attuned to thinking of all black men with that sense of demeanor, diction, and style as potential thugs are now grievously misreading the populace they serve. Cops accused of profiling commonly object that they look not just for black skin but for a “certain kind” of black person reasonably suspected of malfeasance of some kind. However much sense that justification once may have made, it doesn’t hold water in our current culture.

After all, how do police propose to define “a certain kind” of black man? If it’s by a certain black vernacular speech pattern (ie: “Hode on” for “Hold on”; “Ah see” for “I see”), dreadlocks, and a certain way of walking, then the profile is essentially useless, as in 2011 it takes in men of an unprecedentedly wide range of classes, educational level and temperaments. Cops now have to be primed, in other words, for the possibility that this “certain kind” of black man may be a City Councilman.