All this is very ingenious, even if it does split Gide too neatly into thirteen classical segments—among them Dionysius, Icarus, Prometheus and Corydon—and it is, I suppose, what O’Brien means when he tells us that he is writing a “fluid portrait,” that is keeping his colors wet for possible retouches. O’Brien, however, knew the old Gide, he was writing with the image of the man still before his eyes and the sound of his voice still in his ears. (It is true that he naïvely seems to believe that the astute French writer answered his questions over several summers “without fully knowing” that he “sat to me for his portrait.”) But the portrait is drawn not so much out of O’Brien’s memories of the master, or the old man’s doubtless admirable talk, as from the works themselves. And not only too much on Gide’s terms, but with an often too defensive tone that only reveals the biographer’s failure to disengage himself from his subject.

O’Brien clearly has other problems that are beyond his control. There are certain obvious gaps in the pages of even so documented a life as Gide’s which only time can fill. The biographer must still be discreet about Gide’s daughter and his relationship with Elisabeth Van Rysselburghe, whose name he cautiously hides in the index without allowing it to appear in the text of the book. Indeed he uses words like “rumor” and “reported” in the one paragraph devoted to Catherine, as if it were not an established fact that she exists, has married and is a mother.

Yet any details throwing light upon a strongly heterosexual Gide, however difficult to establish, are supremely important in assaying the life of one who described his homosexuality to the world and defended it in so many brilliant pages of his prose. We have here a biographical drama as bizarre as it is significant: the image of a cultivated mind and a creative spirit, brought up in a household so rigidly Protestant that Gide ever after spoke of himself as being a combination of a little boy having fun and a Protestant minister; a being, moreover, in whom the natural sexual appetites were associated exclusively with sin and held in abhorrence, while Woman was an exalted image of chastity and purity untouchable by man.

In Gide’s life such a woman existed in the flesh, if one can speak of flesh in mentioning his idealized and etherealized cousin Madeleine. If women were forbidden, and sexual relations with them were to be abhorred, the boy in Gide, on reaching manhood, discovered that other boys were not (especially if they were of different race, like young Arabs in Africa) and that anxiety producing heterosexuality could give way to exhilarating homosexuality, even if afterwards there was guilt to be expiated. Gide married his cousin, Madeleine two or three months after his mother’s death (his father had died when he was eleven) and he established a strange modus vivendi for himself: he had a virgin in his home, pure and undefiled, for the Protestant minister in him to love, while the fun-loving boy could release his animal nature among other boys.

We had most of this story long ago from Gide himself and further details of his marriage emerged in the posthumous pages, Et nunc manet in te ... published in 1951.