My next event was the 11 o’clock service in Memorial Church. (Not since Joe Lieberman ran for President has a Jew gone to so many Church services in one Sunday.) David Gergen, who, among other things, has served as an influential adviser to four Presidents, delivered the sermon. His remarks almost managed to avoid the actual events of 9/11, focusing almost exclusively instead on the political dynamics since that day: Iraq, Afghanistan, the Great Recession, economic inequality.

This sort of reframing is a common, but mistaken, rhetorical tactic among people who believe that America has become paralyzed by fear. Ultimately, wounds are overcome not through their avoidance, but through their frank acknowledgment. The Jewish people, for example, have re-told the story of their exodus from Egypt 4,000 years ago each year since then at the Passover Seder. Reading the Haggadah has not paralyzed them into a perpetual fear of bondage. Rather, they appreciate freedom when they do have it and they yearn for it when they do not.

From the Protestant post-9/11 event I walked directly to the Catholic-led “post-post 9/11” event in Boylston Hall titled “Interfaith Conversations on the 10th anniversary of 9/11.” What is a “post-post 9/11” world, you ask? The speaker, Samir Selmanovic, the founder and president of the Board of Manhattan Faith House summarized its ethos thus: “I want to build new histories not rehash the old ones.” He believes that “the old histories”—by this, he seemed to mean all books of all sorts, though I admit I’m not sure—is preventing interconnectedness, co-existence and a host of other trendy buzzwords. And as we all know from not reading books, historical ignorance has never proven itself to be a problem. (This was the first half of his presentation. The second half consisted mostly of his chiding Americans for our inability to “let go of America being the greatest country on earth…because it isn’t.” Which is obviously something that needed to be said on a day of mourning for 3000 dead Americans.)

The second speaker at “Interfaith Conversations” was a Muslim woman who spoke on the persecution she faced in the aftermath of 9/11 because of misunderstandings about her faith. Her story is important and ought not be overlooked. Unfortunately, it was overshadowed by the fourth speaker—the third speaker was a Zoroastrian priest—who rambled about connections between hatred of Muslim people in America and Christian support of a distant, sovereign member-state of the United Nations, Israel.

The best thing that can be said of “Interfaith Conversations on the 10th anniversary of 9/11” is that there was hardly anyone in attendance. There couldn’t have been more than 25 people there—about half of whom a policeman described as the sort of “pseudo-intellectual weirdos that populate college campuses.” It would not surprise me if one of the attendees had been the source of the five or six posters I saw around Cambridge insisted that “9-11 was an Inside Job.”