For months now, some pundits have been certain that Mitt Romney was doomed because of his record on health care. And yet Romney has outlasted Tim Pawlenty, Haley Barbour, and John Thune, and he’s still going strong. Not as strong, perhaps, as Rick Perry. And yet Perry, too, has an apparent fatal skeleton. As Aaron Blake discussed in The Washington Post, Perry has an Al Gore problem: Perry endorsed the liberal climate hero back during Gore’s 1988 campaign, Ron Paul is already running ads making the connection, and Mitt Romney (seemingly) innocently dropped Gore’s name during the Reagan Library debate last Wednesday night. But in both cases, the focus on health care for Romney and the Gore episode for Perry shows a misunderstanding of how issues work, in general, in nomination politics, and, how these issues are likely to play out, in particular, over the next several months. Indeed, from the perspective of the party actors that play a big role in winnowing down the GOP presidential field, neither candidate’s skeleton in the closet is likely to matter at all.

Certainly, rank-and-file Republicans can be counted on to strongly oppose any health care plan that sounds like Barack Obama’s hated Affordable Care Act—and it’s no surprise that rank-and-file Republicans don’t much like Al Gore. But the job of voters in presidential nominations isn’t really to choose between a wide-open field of candidates, at least not in most cases. Instead, what usually happens is that the real choices are made by party actors—politicians, party officials, and staff, campaign and governing professionals, activists, and others who do a lot more than just vote every four years—in the months and years before voters get involved in Iowa and New Hampshire. Voters, for their part, tend to either ratify those party decisions at the end of the process, or choose from a pre-winnowed field when party actors can’t come to a consensus.

The relevant question to be asking, then, about whether either Romneycare or the Gore endorsement will end up playing a significant or decisive role, is whether party actors will care about these issues—and the answer to that depends a bit on which people we’re talking about. Politicians and campaign and governing professionals, for example, have strong incentives to choose whoever they think is most likely to win. Party-aligned interest groups want a winner too, but they are especially interested, naturally, in the policy positions of the candidates. Activists tend to value ideological purity. All of them have a strong interest in a candidate who they can trust.

For most of these actors, it’s hard to see either of these things as a major issue. After all, what both Romneycare and the Gore endorsement actually “reveal” is purely symbolic. Where health care is concerned, Romney’s current position isn’t in any real way different from the rest of his party, and whatever Perry’s partisan history, no one doubts that he’s a full-fledged Republican these days. Indeed, Romney’s health care record, if thought about by people who really do know the history of the issue, is actually one that should reassure party skeptics, since in this case he was basically on the same page as conservative policy wonks when the Massachusetts program was adopted. That means that as long as Romney is fully committed to the current GOP position on ACA repeal (and he is), it’s unlikely that his Massachusetts record, however he talks about it, will unsettle those who are otherwise open to supporting him.