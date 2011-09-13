The Census Bureau just released its annual report on income, poverty, and health insurance in the United States. The news is as about as dreary as you'd expect. The official poverty rate is now 15.1 percent, which is a fancy way of saying that one in six Americans are extremely poor. That's the third year in a row the proportion of Americans has risen. If you want to find a year when the poverty rate was significantly higher, you have to go all the way back to the early 1960s, before enactment of the Great Society.

As always, the report has a ton of data. I'm going to hold off saying much more until everybody (myself included) has had a chance to digest it. But one page -- actually, one graph -- in the report really stood out as I was flipping through it initially. It's the graph on median household income, which you can see above. (Larger version here.) Median income has been declining sharply for the last few years, as you would expect. But even before that decline, median income was more or less stagnant. The downturn is causing a lot of pain, obviously. But this economy had problems even before the financial crisis. (My new colleague, Timothy Noah, knows a thing or two about this.)

Among the few pieces of relatively good news: The proportion of Americans without health insurance held steady. That's largely the result of higher Medicaid enrollment, compensating for declining employer coverage. Yes, without government-run health care -- or, at least, government-run health insurance -- even more people wouldn't be able to pay their medical bills.