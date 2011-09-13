Economists and other analysts that follow health care talk a lot about the "medical arms race" -- that is, the race to provide more expensive services, of dubious value, simply to attract more reimbursement dollars. It's complicated to explain, particularly if you're trying to discuss the implications for the economy.

Gregory Warner at Marketplace has taken a shot at it, by producing an animated video. It's positively brilliant.

Oh The Jobs (Debt?) You'll Create! from Marketplace on Vimeo.

h/t Sarah Kliff