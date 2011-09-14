Mr Boo, be still

It’s 3 a.m.

Furhead simulacrum of my restive heart

You do, you do, you do as you will

Bother, bother

... Poppa, Poppa!

Transformado en mi gato

Oh, mi Dios

The things night brings us

Am I dreaming

Are you really you, or you

Companion on this distressed plot

Your wakefulness, health

Mine not

The broken-up bits of me

Scattered, shivering like mercury

Tickletickle

Pother, pother

Willie Nocturnes’s now my father

Hullo, Poppa

Hullo, Sonny

Say, wasn’t that you I saw in the funnies