Tripoli—Youssef Sawani did not recognize the Saif Qaddafi who appeared on Libyan state television shortly after revolution erupted across the country earlier this year. Sawani knew Saif as a fellow reformer. But there was no denying it: there, on television was the son—and presumed successor—of the since-deposed Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi announcing, “We will not sell Libya short. We will fight to our very last man, woman, and bullet.” These were the words not of a technocrat, but a man of war. “Was Saif al-Islam lying all all along?” Sawani told me he asked himself.

He was not alone in posing that question. The volte-face of Saif Qaddafi—from Western-backed reformer to self-imposed international paraiah—remains one of the Arab Spring’s enduring mysteries. Many outside observers assumed that Saif al-Islam was committed to the cause of making Libya a better, freer place. For Sawani, however, Saif’s decisive betrayal of liberalism came as less of a surprise, coming as it did after years of close interaction—years in which he observed repeatedly how Saif lacked the courage of his convictions.

ON FEBRUARY 16, Sawani met with Saif for a heated discussion that lasted for hours. Sawani reports that he told the dauphin “the hour of decision has arrived,” and that the regime “must make real concessions or else there will be a bloodbath.” Though Saif was not entirely moved by Sawani’s urgency, he sent him to speak with his father’s chief political advisors.

In a subsequent meeting with General People’s Congress Secretary Muhammad Zwai and his aides, Sawani recommended that Qaddafi admit he had made mistakes, release political prisoners, and embrace real reform. But Zwai rejected his counsel, and told him to pass along a message: “Go tell Saif his father says there will be no changes.” It was to be the last in a long series of exasperating attempts to persuade the regime’s strongmen to reform.