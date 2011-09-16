The bankruptcy of Solyndra, the solar energy company that received a $535 million loan guarantee from the Department of Energy, has touched off the predictable partisan food fight, with the Obama administration on the defensive. The release of an August 2009 financial analysis commissioned by the Department of Energy suggesting that the company could run out of cash by September 2011 hasn’t made the administration’s task any easier. This episode fuels the growing sense that “green jobs” is a slogan in search of a policy. But many conservatives are going farther, using Solyndra to argue that government is inherently incapable of promoting commercially viable technological innovation. That’s simply not true, and here’s an example that proves it.

When World War Two broke out, Japan quickly overran about 90 percent of the world’s natural rubber supply, leaving the United States with a rapidly dwindling stockpile and no commercial process to produce a general purpose synthetic rubber. FDR formed the Rubber Reserve Company, which called for the annual production of large quantities of the synthetic to supplement conservation efforts. As the U.S. war effort ramped up after Pearl Harbor, the problem became urgent. By the summer of 1942, a blue ribbon committee recommended the immediate construction and operation of more than 50 synthetic rubber plants. Private companies were to build and operate the facilities, while government supplied the capital and retained ownership.

At the same time, the government helped organize a massive research program, in which my father participated as a newly minted biology PhD. This research quickly led to improvements in products, processes, and quality control. By 1945, the annual production of synthetic rubber reached 920,000 tons, about 50 percent higher than yearly U.S. rubber consumption in the pre-war period. Ten years later, in 1955, the government sold its synthetic rubber plants to private firms. Today, according to industry sources, synthetic rubber is widely used for transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics, and consumer products.

Skeptics might say that this example proves too little or too much. Sure, if government provides the capital for physical plant and funds the research as well, in wartime circumstances when cost considerations are subordinated to military necessity, private firms can make profits at the margin. But despite the perennial quest for the “moral equivalent of war,” there isn’t one—witness the Carter administration’s failed plunge into “synfuels.”