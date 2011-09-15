From House Speaker John Boehner's jobs speech today at the Economic Club of Washington:

"[If] you talk to anybody outside of Washington who has to meet a payroll, they’ll tell you that out-of-control spending in Washington is one of the things that concerns them the most about our future.

"In New York City back in May, I warned that if we don’t take action soon, the markets will do it for us.

"Last month, the markets took action, in the form of a downgrade and the possibility of future downgrades that caused the markets to tumble."