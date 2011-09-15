More from House Speaker John Boehner's jobs speech to the Economic Club of Washington:

"I’m not opposed to responsible spending to repair and improve infrastructure. But if we want to do it in a way that truly supports long-term economic growth and job creation, let’s link the next highway bill to an expansion of American-made energy production.

"Removing some of the unnecessary government barriers that prevent our country from utilizing its vast energy resources could create millions of new jobs.

"There’s a natural link between the two: as we develop new sources of American energy, we’re going to need modern infrastructure to bring that energy to the market."