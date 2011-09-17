In the name of cost-cutting, Perry most consistently returns to the shibboleth of privatization. In states like Texas, where land is cheap and corrections officers earn Wal-Mart wages, independent studies have shown that privatization rarely saves money, but Perry’s commitment to the cause has never flagged, perhaps because prison contractors have made for generous campaign donors. In 2003, the governor promised huge savings from privatizing state jails, which house convicts with short sentences. When an independent auditor, Tony Fabelo, predicted only negligible savings, Perry used his line-item veto to eliminate funding for the auditor’s office. “They wanted me to cook the books,” Fabelo said in an interview afterwards. “When I said no, the bastards fired me.” Last spring, although the case for privatization had only weakened (Texas already has more inmates in for-profit facilities than any other state and a track record of waste and inefficiency), Governor Perry and his allies again proposed privatizing state jails, as well as the prisoner health care system. Observing the negligence lawsuits surrounding such schemes in other states, legislators demurred, but Perry’s determination spotlights another constant in his approach to governing: the desire to put public money in private pockets.

Callousness rather than patronage has characterized Perry’s approach to the death penalty. Early in his tenure, he vetoed legislation to protect mentally retarded defendants from capital punishment, and he allowed the execution of three inmates who were juveniles at the time of their crimes (both groups were subsequently spared by the U.S. Supreme Court). In response to a rash of embarrassing post-conviction exonerations, Perry consented to improve criminal procedures and establish a forensic science commission, but when the appointed body prepared to report that one of the individuals executed under Perry’s watch, Cameron Todd Willingham, was most likely innocent, the governor reshuffled the commission and had the investigation squashed. As in the privatization debates, politics trumped the facts.

Overall, Texas’s death penalty procedures are somewhat fairer today than they were under George W. Bush. Thanks in part to a life-without-parole sentencing alternative that Perry signed in 2005, the pace of capital convictions in Texas has also slowed. Nonetheless, Governor Perry has racked up a breathtaking record of executions in his eleven years in office: 234 and counting. Among the departed can be found heinous criminals, to be sure, but also defendants whose journeys to the death chamber were expedited by mental illness, developmental disability, inadequate representation at trial, denial of consular access, prosecutorial misconduct, and, not least, indifference in the clemency process.

The least moderate stances that Perry has taken on criminal justice policy writ large are also his most recent—namely, his pandering to the Tea Party on illegal immigration. As recently as 2001, Perry was positioning himself as a moderate on the issue, signing legislation to provide in-state tuition to students who graduated from Texas high schools regardless of their immigration status, a precursor to the proposed federal DREAM Act. But as a right-wing revolt against immigration took shape in President Bush’s second term, Perry decisively changed course. In interviews, despite evidence that Mexico’s drug violence was having no effect on crime in Texas, he started talking about “the great terror on our southern border.” In 2005, he ordered state police to step up patrols along the Rio Grande, a duplicative effort that has cost $250 million. As he prepared to run for president, the governor went further, signing a voter ID act that will effectively disenfranchise many low-income Texans and convening a special session of the legislature to push a bill, similar to one in Arizona, that would authorize local police departments, even in sanctuary cities, to question suspects about their immigration status. Had the legislation passed, notes advocate Yáñez-Correa, “the surge in arrests could have reversed the progress we have made in controlling the state’s jail and prison populations.”

Rick Perry’s extensive record on criminal justice, then, is a conflicted one. In agreeing to moderate Texas’s punitive extremes, the governor has exhibited an interest in governing and a willingness to compromise, even to change his mind. As evidenced by his reflexive hostility to social programs, his fealty to corporate over taxpayer interests, his disinterest in due process, and his recent demagoguery on immigration, however, he is also a candidate willing to ride the winds of reaction as far as they will take him, the consequences for Texas and the country be damned.

Robert Perkinson is associate professor of history at University of Hawaii, and author of Texas Tough: The Rise of America's Prison Empire.